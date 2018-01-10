‘Grit boxes must be refilled as soon as possible’ - Redpath

Local UUP Councillor Alexander Redpath has called on TransportNI to provide local communities with more grit to deal with icy roads and footpaths during the ongoing spell of cold weather.

“I have had several reports from local ratepayers informing me that a number of grit bins throughout my district are empty,” the Killultagh representative said. “I was particularly disappointed that efforts by a local community group to spread grit on minor roads had to be cut short owing to a lack of grit supplies. It is very disappointing when people give up their time to perform this vital service that they are stopped from doing so by lack of assistance from central government.”

Cllr Redpath said he has contacted TransportNI asking them refill grit bins as soon as possible.

He added: “In a rural community like my own communities rely on grit supplies to keep the roads open and allow people to go about their daily business. I will continue to raise this issue with TransportNI. If residents notice a lack of supply in their area please feel free to get in touch.”