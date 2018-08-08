Grieving Michael Dunlop to miss Ulster Grand Prix

Michael Dunlop has ruled himself out of this week’s Ulster Grand Prix following the tragic death of his brother William in a road racing accident last month.

Dunlop was absent from Tuesday evening’s rider safety briefing for the Dundrod event, which is compulsory for all participating competitors.

Michael Dunlop waits on the start line before the Superbike session during the second practice of TT 2018.'PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Organisers have confirmed they have had no contact with the Ballymoney man in the build-up to this week’s event.

The 29-year-old – who has earned six Ulster Grand Prix wins in his career – has not raced since his brother died at the Skerries 100 event in Co Dublin last month.

Dunlop Ulster Grand Prix clerk of the course Noel Johnston told the Belfast Telegraph: “No-one has heard from Michael and I have not contacted him out of respect.

“The door is always open for him to compete at Dundrod whenever he decides the time is right.”