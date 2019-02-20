Green light for £4m hotel at Lisburn Square

Work will begin on the Beannchor Group’s new £4m hotel at Lisburn Square this March, following planning approval.

It is anticipated the new hotel will open in autumn 2019 and, when complete, will create 75 new jobs.

Beannchor has revealed plans for the highly anticipated new 52-bedroom property, which will be the first hotel in Lisburn city centre. An artist’s impression of the new hotel reveals a contemporary look and feel to the venue, which will enhance the aesthetic of the Lisburn Square scheme, with a striking glass fronted ground floor façade.

The Haslem will epitomise urban style and reflect the needs of today’s hotel guests, with a vibrant, contemporary open plan ground floor reception, lobby bar and restaurant, accessed from the central piazza. The development will also include a residents’ gym, conference room and an underground car park.

The property, which is aiming for 4* status, is an entirely new concept for Beannchor, which owns and operates some of Northern Ireland’s leading hotels and hospitality venues, including Belfast’s 5-star Merchant Hotel, Bullitt Hotel and eight Little Wing Pizzerias.

The food and beverage offering will focus on all-day casual dining for residents and non-residents, whilst spacious, well-appointed guestrooms will greatly enhance the accommodation offering in Lisburn city centre.

Commenting on the announcement, Bill Wolsey, managing director, Beannchor said: “Our vision for The Haslem is to create a stylish, urban space that will enhance the hospitality offering of Lisburn city centre. The success of our Little Wing Pizzeria in Lisburn Square showed that there is a clear demand for high quality hospitality venues in the city and gave us confidence in this investment.

“We are passionate about the creation of new and exciting concepts that meet and exceed the needs of the modern hotel guest. We hope that this new hotel, which will have its own distinct personality, look and feel, will be a fresh, vibrant new space that the people of Lisburn can take great pride in.

“We are also proud to provide a significant economic boost to the city, with the creation of 75 full and part time roles; and we believe this could be the catalyst to entice other businesses to invest in the area.”

The Beannchor Group is Northern Ireland’s largest hospitality group. Its portfolio includes The Merchant Hotel, Belfast; Bullitt Hotel and The Dirty Onion in Belfast; The Hillside in Hillsborough and eight Little Wing Pizzerias in locations across Northern Ireland. The Group also recently completed a £350,000 investment in the refurbishment of popular bar and eatery, The National in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter.