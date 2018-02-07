Green light for £250,000 road resurfacing scheme

A much-needed road and footpath resurfacing scheme is to be carried out at Laurelhill Road, Lisburn, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has confirmed.

The £250,000 road improvement project, which is scheduled to commence on February 12, will see the carriageway resurfaced from Ballymacash Road to Prince William Road.

In addition, the scheme will include widening and resurfacing of footways, the construction of two new pedestrian islands and improvements to street lighting.

“Construction work will continue for approximately eight weeks and during this time it will be necessary to operate a daily road closure between the hours of 7am and 6pm,” a DfI spokesperson explained.

“The planned dates for the scheme are subject to favourable weather conditions and the department will keep the public informed of any change.

“While all efforts will be made to minimise disruption, delays may occur at peak times and road users should allow extra time for their journey.”

Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan and local Councillor Alan Givan have welcomed the confirmation from TransportNI that the long-awaited scheme is to be progressed.

“For a number of years I have been lobbied by residents along Laurelhill Road about the need for the road to be resurfaced,” Paul Givan explained.

“Having raised this continually with officials for some time I am now pleased to be informed that the finance has been made available to proceed with this work shortly.

“The condition of the road has deteriorated greatly in recent times, with potholes and defects being patched regularly. This new scheme will deliver a much needed investment in the road and footpaths and a new pedestrian island at the junction with Ballymacash Road will increase safety for pedestrians.”

Councillor Givan added: “There have been many concerns raised about the standard of the busy Laurelhill Road. This undertaking to resurface the full length of the road is very positive for the many residents and road users who use it.

“While there will be some disruption during the period of works the completed work should make travelling along the road more pleasant.”

For the latest roadworks and traffic information log on to www.trafficwatch.com