Grand Opening of New Restore Shop in Lisburn by East Belfast Mission

East Belfast Mission have opened an exciting new Restore shop in Lisburn City Centre, which specialises in selling a range of good quality second-hand furniture as well as refurbished and upcycled furniture.

The staff and volunteers were excited to welcome guests to their open day on Saturday 28th April, including special guest Deputy Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Hazel Legge. The Charity also raised a fantastic £298.98 through a street collection on that day- thanks to the incredible generosity of the public in Lisburn.

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Hazel Legge, said: “I am delighted to have been involved in the launch of such an exciting new store in the heart of Lisburn City Centre. It offers residents the opportunity to buy furniture at an affordable price. Restore accepts items of furniture that would otherwise have been dumped and refurbishes them for sale, which also reduces waste.”

To make a donation to Lisburn Restore, call 028 9266 2923 or visit us at Unit 2 Linenhill House, 19 Linenhall Street.

Cllr Legge added: “Restore through this store will raise money to help those who are disadvantaged, homeless or unemployed in the area of East Belfast. I would encourage those in the Lisburn Castlereagh area to pay a visit and support this wonderful store.”

Andrew Millar, Manager of the new Restore shop, said: ‘We are really excited about our brand new store in the bustling Lisburn community and we are really looking forward to working with the people of Lisburn to reduce waste and make a difference by donating funds back into East Belfast Mission.

“We are calling out to the people of Lisburn to help us - if you could spare a few hours of your time to volunteer in our new shop, or if you have any furniture you would like to donate, please get in touch!”

For more information about volunteering call 028 9045 8560 or email info@ebm.org.uk. For more information about the work of East Belfast Mission please visit www.ebm.org.uk.