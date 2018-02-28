GRAHAM achieves BSI Kitemark Certification

Local company GRAHAM’s pioneering approach to Building Information Modelling (BIM) has been given the ultimate seal of approval.

The Hillsborough based firm has become the first contractor in the UK and Ireland to achieve the highly recognised BSI (British Standards Institution) Kitemark™ certification for both BIM Design and Construction (PAS 1192-2) and Asset Management (PAS 1192-3).

Building Information Modelling is an increasingly important part of the global construction market place, with governments around the world starting to make it a condition of contract.

Seen as a game-changer for the construction and asset management industries, BIM is a collaborative way of working that uses digital technologies to enable more efficient methods of design, construction and operation, ultimately driving out inefficiencies and reducing costs and environmental impact.

Melanie Dawson, Head of BIM (Building Information Modelling) at GRAHAM, discusses: “This prestigious dual UK and Ireland certification for BIM is a fantastic achievement and is testament to the GRAHAM commitment to investing in, and utilising, BIM and digital technology.

“The independent third party certification is a formal recognition that GRAHAM adheres to world leading standards. It gives our clients and stakeholders the confidence and assurance that we will deliver consistent excellence from project inception through to the asset management and beyond.”

Ms Dawson continues: “Our certified Building Information Modelling (BIM) systems and processes are the foundations and framework for our bigger vision for digital construction. Embedding BIM into our everyday business practices is a priority at GRAHAM. We are using the growing volume of information on construction projects to make smarter decisions, control costs and deliver consistently excellent projects. BIM is helping us improve efficiency in the supply chain which in turn significantly benefits our clients.”

The BSI Kitemark is one of the most recognisable trust marks in existence today and demonstrates that each Kitemark approved product or service has gone above and beyond the normal requirements to achieve the highest standards.

Congratulating GRAHAM on the dual certification, Gavin Summerson, Senior Certification Manager at BSI (British Standards Institution) said: “The BSI BIM Kitemark is the most rigorous test of an organisation’s implementation of BIM and GRAHAM should be very proud of this achievement. Not only have they demonstrated the delivery of BIM projects during the design and construction phase in accordance with PAS 1192-2, they have also demonstrated that they are continuing to work to BIM level 2 at the asset management phase, in accordance with PAS 1192-3.

“This helps both GRAHAM and their clients to realise the full benefits of BIM, to enable the effective management of information throughout the asset lifecycle, providing assurance and trust to asset owners.”