Good Samaritan has car hijacked and burned

A kind-hearted driver who offered a lift to two men asking for assistance in the early hours of this morning had his car hijacked and burned.

Detectives in Antrim are appealing for witnesses, following the report of a car hijacking in the Crumlin area earlier this morning, Thursday 7 June.



Detective Sergeant Lyttle said that "around 4.30am a man was driving a grey Skoda Octavia on Main Street in Crumlin when he was flagged down by two men at the junction of the Lurgan and Glenavy roads".



“The driver offered them a lift and one man got into the front seat while the other sat in the back," he added. "As the driver moved off, he felt what he believed could have been a knife held against his neck.



“He was told to get out and the two men then drove off in the direction of the Lurgan road."

The first man is described as being in his late 20s, around 5ft 8ins in height, of thin build and clean shaven with short, dark hair.

He had a scar on his right cheek and was wearing a white shirt with dark trousers and spoke with a Belfast accent.

The second man was said to be around 6ft in height, of thin build and also in his 20s. He had short, sandy-coloured hair and also had a Belfast accent. He was wearing a plain, light blue shirt with dark trousers.



Set Serg Lyttle added: “The car, which contained a number of the owner’s work and personal items was later found burned out in the Cidercourt road area of Crumlin.



“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 4.30am and 5am and saw either of these men or the stolen car - which was grey with a business logo and chevron markings on the doors - to get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 177 of 7/6/18.



“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak and stop crime.”