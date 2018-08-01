Get in gear with Honey Badgers Go Karts

Honey Badgers Go Karts Parties will be making an entrance in Lisburn Square on Saturday August 4 from 1pm-3pm.

The Electric Karts are a unique driving experience and suitable for children age 4 -12 years, full of safety devises and can travel at up to 10 mph. So bring your little honeys down to the Square for a free driving experience not to be missed.

Roy Faulkner explained: “The name Honey Badgers comes from Formula 1 driver, Daniel Ricciardo whose nick name is ‘the honey badger‘ because “Honey badgers never give up”. We chose this because, as the business develops, we hope to nurture a ‘can do’ positive attitude amongst the young people.”

Alderman William Leathem, Chair of the Development Committee at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said: “We are looking forward to seeing Honey Badger Go Karts on Saturday August 4 in Lisburn Square and the Council is thrilled to welcome this event to the City Centre and show its support for local Businesses.”