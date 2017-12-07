Georgia sets sights on helping the homeless

A kind-hearted nursing student from Lisburn will be taking to the streets of Belfast just days before Christmas to hand out food, clothing and sleeping bags to people who are homeless.

Proving that it really is the season of goodwill, Georgia Abernethy will be braving the winter weather on Saturday, December 16 to spread a little festive cheer to those who’ve found themselves living on the streets.

She has set up a Go Fund Me page in a bid to raise money for her mission, which will be used to purchase food and other items. She’s also asking people to donate items such as jumpers, scarves, coats and blankets that she can distribute to those in need.

“I’m just hoping to be able to give out as much food and as many blankets and sleeping bags as possible,” she said.

The 20-year-old, a final year Mental Health Nursing degree student at Queen’s University, explained why she feels so passionately about helping homeless people.

“About five years ago me and my family were homeless. We were going to have to live in sheltered accommodation, but it was just by the grace of one of my family members that we ended up living with them. If it wasn’t for them we could have ended up on the streets,” she explained.

Georgia, who also works as a part-time care assistant, is well aware of the many reasons why people of all ages find themselves homeless, including mental health problems and addiction. And the former Laurelhill Community College pupil says more needs to be done to tackle the problem of homelessness.

“There are so many people, including a lot of young people, living on the streets. I’ve seen teenagers living on the streets in Belfast. I know there are shelters and soup kitchens and things like that, but there are so many buildings that could be restored and used for accommodation for people who need it,” she added.

Donations to Georgia’s campaign can be made online at www.gofundme.com/ewssun-helping-the-homeless

Any individuals or businesses who would like to donate items to assist Georgia in her efforts to help the homeless, or anyone who can volunteer their time to help her on the evening of December 16, should get in touch via email - georgiaab12@outlook.com