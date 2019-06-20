Geologists explore the history of Belshaw’s Quarry Nature Reserve

Whitemountain & District Community Association (WDCA) have launched their summer series of activities with a special photographic competition.

John Belshaw, from WDCA thanked Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) for the community grant provided to the group, as well as the support by local councillors who, he said, “understand the needs of a totally rural community group.”

Mr Belshaw continued: “Recently we conducted a tour of the NI Environment Agency (NIEA) managed Belshaw’s Quarry Nature Reserve and Sculpture Park for the Open University Geology Course and Belfast Geological Society,” said Mr Belshaw.

“Over 20 geology specialists heard how the sculptures related to the geological features that make the facility an Area of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI).

“We also launched our first summer event, a community photographic competition, which runs monthly through to September 30.

“The competition will hopefully result in a series of special photos of Belshaws Quarry Nature Reserve and Sculpture Park.

“The top entries in each month and the top entry overall will win some great prizes with the overall winner also getting a free membership for a year of Shorts Camera Club.

“Camera phones right up to top DSLRs can be used so everyone has an opportunity to give the competition a try.

“Full entry rules and how to submit photos are detailed on our website www.whitemountain.org.uk.”

On August 3, as part of the Little Green Allotments summer day, WDCA will also host a basket making workshop. Booking information is now available also via their website.

The full details of all of the Whitemouuntain and District Community Association events can be viewed online at www.whitemountain.org.uk.