Gain vital pet first aid skills

As a pet owner, or pet lover, have you ever wondered how you’d cope in a medical emergency? If your dog was choking, or vomiting, would you know what to do before your pet was safely in the care of a professional vet?

That was the inspiration for one of Northern Ireland’s emerging businesses, Furbabies First Aid, which will be holding courses locally at Maghaberry Community Centre on Saturday, April 28 and Smithvale Dog Centre, Glenavy on Saturday, May 12.

“Furbabies First Aid delivers those basic skills in a single, three hour theoretical and practical session which also includes a question and answer session. The course is fully accredited,” explained veterinary surgeon Aoife Morrow,

For further information log onto www.furbabiesfirstaid.co.uk or email furbabiesfirstaid@outlook.com.