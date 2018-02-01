Funeral details released for murdered school teacher Robert Flowerday

Funeral details have been released for Robert Flowerday.

The 64-year-old teacher was discovered at his home in Mill Road, Crumlin, on Sunday night.

He has been described as an unbelievably generous man who “spent his life trying to figure out how to help people”.

According to Funeral Times, a service of thanksgiving for his life to be held in Crumlin Presbyterian Church on Monday 5th February at 2pm.

He will afterwards be buried in Crumlin New Cemetery.

Mr Flowerday is deeply grieved by his siblings and wider family circle.

Ex-teacher Robert Flowerday ‘spent his life figuring out how to help people’