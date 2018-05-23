Funding to help community groups fight crime

Lisburn & Castlereagh Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) has announced the launch of a grant funding programme designed to help reduce crime and the fear of crime.

The Project Support Programme is open to all constituted community groups, Neighbourhood Watch Schemes and Community Police Liaison Committees operating within the council area and will fund projects addressing issues such as anti-social behaviour, domestic abuse, burglaries, road safety, confidence in policing and fear of crime.

Grants from £500 to £5,000 will be awarded to successful groups for projects that continue up to the end of February 2019.

Applications can be made under one of the following themes:

• Objective 1 – Reducing anti-social behaviour, addressing the effects of drugs and alcohol as a contributing factor in crime and anti-social behaviour, increase reporting of Domestic Abuse incidents and provide support to the victims, increase confidence in policing.

• Objective 2 – Reduce the fear of crime, especially among vulnerable groups including addressing hate crime, road safety, reduce burglaries, business and retail crime.

“I would encourage all relevant groups to make an application to access this funding, which is being made available to address policing and community safety issues across the council area,” said PCSP Chairman, Councillor Aaron McIntyre.

“The Partnership wishes to reach out to all communities to make their communities safer and to improve confidence in policing, however it is particularly keen to receive applications from groups who have traditionally not engaged in this area of work.”

Application forms and guidance notes are available online at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/pcsp or by request from Lisburn & Castlereagh PCSP on 028 9250 9279.

The deadline for completed applications is 1pm on Friday, June 8.