Funding boost for Stoneyford Lodge

Stoneyford Orange Lodge is set for a funding boost, which will enable them to upgrade their current facilities and enhance their offering to the local community.

Their ‘Stoneyford Hub Regeneration Project’ has been given a boost of £9,742 thanks to thanks to support from the popular ‘Alpha Programme’.

The project will involve re-furbishing Stoneyford Orange Lodge, a building that is 100 years old and is in need of repair and upgrade. The lodge hope the refurbishment will provide more opportunities for the building to facilitate community activities and events, something it is unable to do due to its current state.

The Alpha Programme, now in its tenth year distributes funding through the Landfill Communities Fund to a range of community led and biodiversity projects within a 15-mile radius of the landfill site at Mullaghglass on the outskirts of Lisburn.

The RSPB’s Portmore Lough Reserve, based in Aghalee has also been awarded £50,000 funding from the ‘Main Grants Scheme’ and will use the funding to enhance the wet grassland habitat.

Niamh-Anne McNally from Alpha Resource Management said: “Over the last decade we have supported 157 projects with £5.27m investment and these projects have made a positive impact in their local communities.

“We have seen a real mix of applications this time round with some impressive sport, environmental and community initiatives at the forefront. These organisations are taking responsibility in growing and developing their projects and it is great that our funding can help facilitate this.”