Fred Reynor: Second World War veteran laid to rest

Mourners gathered at Broomhedge Parish Church near Lisburn this morning for a service of thanksgiving for the life of Second World War veteran Fred Reynor.

Mr Reynor, who served in the Royal Air Force from 1941 - 1946, passed away at Nicholson House Nursing Home, Lisburn on October 28. He was 95 years old.

A family notice described Mr Reynor as the dearly-loved husband of the late Dorothy and father of Derek, Linda, Dennis, Pat, Jill and Julieann.

It added that he will be “greatly missed by his adoring children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.”

A tribute to Mr Reynor posted on the Royal British Legion Lisburn Branch Facebook page detailed how he served with 621 Squadron, Costal Command during the war and described him as “a well respected man”.

“Fred was a well respected man, whom the Royal British Legion held in high regard, a World War 2 veteran he told many stories about the war. Our thoughts and prayers are with the whole family circle at this very sad time,” the post said.

“Fred joined the Royal Air Force aged 18 and served from 1941 - 1946 with 621 Squadron, Costal Command as wireless operator / Air Gunner during the war, where he initially was posted to Mombasa, Nairobi, East Africa.”

The post added: “Sadly Fred’s health deteriorated over the past few years and he ended up in Nicholson House where he sadly passed away.

“He will always be remembered in the Royal British Legion were he bestowed his medals and they will always be on display.”

Mr Reynor was laid to rest in the graveyard adjoining the church.