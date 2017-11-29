Footway resurfacing schemes programmed for coming months

A number of footway resurfacing schemes will be completed across the Lisburn and Castlereagh area over the next six months, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has said.

Details of the schemes were included in a update on programmed infrastructure works, given by DfI officials to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council earlier this week.

Speaking as he addressed council members, Network Traffic and Street Lighting Manager Philip Robinson said: “Over the next six months, the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area will see the completion of a number of footway resurfacing schemes including Hazeldene Park, Rosslyn Park and Purdysburn village.

“It is also worth noting other projects in the area recently completed, including carriageway resurfacing at Ravernet Road, Brokerstown Road and Limetree Avenue. A range of other local traffic and safety measures have also already been delivered.

“These projects will realise significant benefits for both the local community and commuters.”

On the issue of the department’s budget, Mr Robinson continued: “Despite a challenging budgetary situation, the department has delivered a significant programme of resurfacing and surface dressing and continues to carry out a programme of routine maintenance, including pothole repairs and street lighting repairs to meet all essential public safety requirements.”

Offering an assurance about winter gritting services, Mr Robinson added: “The department is planning to deliver a normal winter service, as in previous years, with all necessary staff and equipment at the ready to be deployed as and when required.”