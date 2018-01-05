Foodbank says thanks for ‘incredible response’ to calls for support

Lisburn Foodbank has thanked the local community for its “incredible response” to calls for support in the run up to Christmas.

The main foodbank at Graham Gardens, Lisburn and the satellite foodbank at Main Street, Moira were able to provide emergency food and Christmas hampers/seasonal treats to around 500 local people facing hunger during the month of December, thanks to the generous support of people across the Lisburn Castlereagh City Council area.

Lynsey Agnew, Foodbank Manager at Lisburn Foodbank said: “Thank you so much to everyone who donated food, money or time to offer some help and hope to people when it is most needed. We have seen an incredible response from people across the greater Lisburn area over the last month and are so grateful for, and humbled by, your generosity.”

Lisburn Foodbank provided 1,711 three-day emergency food supplies to people in crisis between April and December of last year, 803 of which went to children. Like many other foodbanks in The Trussell Trust’s foodbank network, the charity finds that whilst December is the busiest month of the year, the need for emergency help remains high throughout the cold winter months at the start of the year.

Lynsey added: “We hope that one day there will be no need for a foodbank in Lisburn, but whilst our help is needed we will ensure people referred receive a non-judgmental welcome, space to be heard and the best support possible. We couldn’t keep the foodbank’s doors open without local people as we rely on donations to make sure everyone receives a nutritionally balanced parcel of emergency food.”

Mark Ward, Interim Chief Executive at The Trussell Trust, commented: “Last month foodbanks helped thousands of people who would otherwise have faced going hungry at Christmas. No one should be unable to afford food, at any time of year. As we look ahead to the rest of the year, against a backdrop of record foodbank referrals, we’re committed to working towards a future where there is no need for foodbanks. Together with our foodbank network, we’ll ensure emergency food and help are available for anyone referred whilst at the same time challenging why people are being thrown into crisis in the first place.”

To make a donation or find out how you can help Lisburn foodbank, log on to Lisburn.foodbank.org.uk or find them on Facebook.