Flying the flag: Council event marks Commonwealth Day

The Commonwealth Flag flew over Lisburn this week as Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council officially celebrated Commonwealth Day on Monday, March 12.

Commonwealth Day 2018 marked 41 years since Commonwealth Day became a global event, celebrated by the 53 member countries of the Commonwealth.

The theme of this year’s celebration was ‘Towards a Common Future’, reminding people that cooperation as a family of nations allows a collective response to global challenges.

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson read the Commonwealth Day message from Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Nations, The Right Honourable Patricia Scotland QC, which said: “Fly a Flag is a wonderful opportunity for local communities to come together to celebrate the remarkable diversity and inclusiveness of the Commonwealth, and the many ways in which the lives and livelihoods of its 2.4 billion citizens are enriched through Commonwealth connection and cooperation. By working together locally and globally we learn from one another, and make progress for the good of all.

“On Commonwealth Day people of all ages and backgrounds in Commonwealth countries set in every continent and ocean will recommit to working ‘Towards a Common Future’, our theme for this year and for the Commonwealth Heads of Government being hosted by the United Kingdom in April.”

Raising the flag at Lagan Valley Island, Mayor Tim Morrow said: “By flying the Commonwealth Flag the Council is displaying its pledge to support the Commonwealth, its commitment to work together for a future to deliver a fairer, more prosperous, secure and sustainable future for all citizens – particularly our young people.”