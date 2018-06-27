Flag flies to mark Armed Forces Day

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Uel Mackin, welcomed guests to Lagan Valley Island on June 25 for this year’s Flag Raising Ceremony in support of Armed Forces Day.

The ceremony was attended by Lieutenant Colonel Frankland, Captain Adam Chaytor, 2Rifles; the Rt Hon Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP, representatives Addressing guests the Mayor said: “The raising of this morning’s flag is a sign of respect and gratitude. Flag Raising Ceremonies are taking place at this very minute across the length and breadth of the UK and together we stand, showing solidarity to all those who have served in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces; both domestically and overseas.

“We are extremely proud of our long established history with the Armed Forces in the City and this ceremony is a salute to the Armed Forces and the Veterans for all they have done and all that will do in the future. Today is a time to reflect on the service of our military men and women and their families and acknowledge our deepest gratitude to them.”