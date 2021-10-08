Fire crews rescue dog from Lisburn fire
Fire crews have rescued a beloved pet dog from a blaze at a home in Lisburn.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 3:40 pm
At 6.53am on Friday October 8. two Fire Appliances from Lisburn Station responded to a well-developed house fire in the Lisburn area.
Thankfully the occupants were able to escape safely but their pet dog, Fergus, was trapped inside the property.
Crews using Breathing Apparatus were able to bring the fire under control, rescue Fergus and give him medical assistance.