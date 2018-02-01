Find the ‘big heart’ and you could win some romantic Valentine’s prizes

Excitement is brewing within Lisburn City Centre for the launch of our Love Lisburn this Valentine’s Day competition. Come to Lisburn City Centre and find the Giant Heart hiding at different locations this Valentine’s season from February 1 to 15.

Take a selfie of you and someone special with the heart, post it on the Lisburn City Centre Facebook page tagging #LoveLisburnLoveValentines. Then simply like and share our competition post to enter.

Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee Alderman Allan Ewart MBE said: “Come to Lisburn City Centre this Valentine’s season and take a selfie with the giant heart. Next time you’re visiting Lisburn City Centre to go shopping, eating out or meeting up why not look out for the heart and bring your friends and family to take a selfie and enter the competition. There is a great prize to be won.”

A winning selfie will be selected at random on Thursday 15th February with the winner receiving a fabulous prize package including a voucher to spend at Square Bistro Restaurant in Lisburn Square, tickets of your choice for a show in the Island Hall, Lagan Valley Island and a luxury overnight glamping experience at Larchfield Estate.

The competition runs from the February 1 to 15.