Find out more about newly extended sculpture park

Whitemountain and District Community Association (WDCA) is inviting people to find out more about the recently extended Belshaw’s Quarry Sculpture Park.

An information evening on the group’s largest ever project and the new sculptures at Belshaw’s Quarry Nature Reserve is due to take place at Bridge Community Centre, Railway Street, Lisburn on Monday, April 16 from 7.30pm.

The recently extended sculpture park was officially opened last Saturday at the Northern Ireland Environment Agency-owned Area of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI) on Bensons Road, just north of Lisburn.

Mayor Tim Morrow, along with BBC Big Painting Challenge finalist Jennifer Morrow from Whitemountain, unveiled four new sculptures, taking the total number of artworks on display at the park to 12.

John Belshaw from WDCA commented: “Belshaw’s Quarry Nature Reserve now features Belshaw’s Quarry Sculpture Park and is definitely a unique green space right on the northern edge of Lisburn. The addition of 12 sculptures to the nature reserve has really shown how artists, in this case sculptors, can create a connection through art to the 250 million years of geology at the site and man’s interaction with same.

“Belshaw’s Quarry has in effect had an art gallery added to it. I do not believe this kind of addition to a geologically important ASSI has ever been attempted before. When a viewer looks at each piece they should, in conjunction with the information panel for each piece, gain a different educational experience and understanding of just what this facility offers the public.”

Funding for the latest phase of the sculpture park project, which will benefit local residents and tourists, was provided by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and The Alpha Programme.

Richard Rogers from Groundwork NI and The Alpha Programme commented: “Across the two phases we have now invested £100,000 in Belshaw’s Quarry Sculpture Park. We are delighted to be able to support such an innovative and creative community-led project, particularly one so close to Mullaghglass Landfill site, which is where our funding derives from.”

At Monday’s information evening WDCA are hoping to release details of a special artists’ workshop with Jennifer Morrow at the sculpture park this summer.

Immediately after the information event, WDCA will hold a short AGM.

For more information log on to www.bqsp.co.uk