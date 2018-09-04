Festival of Prosecco returns to Merchant Hotel

Prosecco fans are in for a treat as Belfast’s five-star Merchant Hotel brings its annual Festival of Prosecco back for a second year.

Running throughout September, customers can enjoy an array of Prosecco-themed delights including speciality cocktails in The Great Room and The Merchant’s Cocktail Bar, a special tasting flight, Prosecco themed events and masterclasses.

Last year, The Merchant served almost 1,000 bottles of Prosecco during the month-long festival and with this year’s expanded programme bubbling with new events and offers, it’s anticipated that fans of fizz will exceed that total this September.

Amongst the events that are set to dazzle and delight are a range of masterclass sessions that will appeal to budding wine aficionados with a penchant for bubbles; a Prosecco Supper Club in Berts Jazz Bar; and guided tastings in The Merchant’s Roof Garden to elevate your Prosecco knowledge to new heights.

A range of speciality cocktails and Prosecco by the glass offers will run across the hotel throughout September, with a Valdo Prosecco tasting flight offering three glasses of delectable Prosecco varieties for £13.95.

Gavin Carroll, general manager, The Merchant Hotel said: “Following the success of its inaugural outing in 2017, we are excited to bring The Merchant’s Festival of Prosecco back for a second year, with a range of stylish, fizz-infused events taking place throughout September.

“We’ve developed a carefully selected programme of events, building on last year’s offering. This year the Festival will appeal to those looking to increase their existing knowledge, whilst showcasing the wealth and style available within this versatile wine.

“Last year, over 5,000 glasses of Prosecco were consumed; and this year is set to be even bigger and better, with a number of exciting new events on the line-up.”

A full list of Festival of Prosecco events is now available at www.themerchanthotel.com/meetings-events/social-events/prosecco-festival/

For further information or to book tickets, call The Merchant Hotel, Belfast on 028 9023 4888 or visit themerchanthotel.com