Female runners approached by driver who was wearing tights over his head

Police are investigating reports that a male motorist wearing a pair of tights over his head made suspicious approaches to two women who were out running in the Stoneyford area, near Lisburn, yesterday.

The two separate incidents were reported on the evening of Wednesday, May 23, and investigating officers have appealed for anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

Inspector Philip Robinson said: “We received a report just after 6:45pm from a woman who was out running on the Ballypitmave Road that she had been approached by the driver of a blue-grey coloured Ford Fiesta who was acting suspiciously.

“The woman described the driver as being bald, of large build and said he spoke with a local accent; possibly aged in his 40s or 50s. He was also reported to be wearing a floral Hawaiian-style, short-sleeved shirt.

“It’s believed this incident occurred between 6:25pm - 6:30pm.”

He continued: “At around 8pm, police received a further report of suspicious behaviour in the Stoneyford area. A woman who had gone for a run at around 6:20pm on the Moss Road told police a blue-coloured car, possibly a Ford Fiesta, slowed down and stopped beside her. The man spoke briefly to her. He was described as having a local accent.

“A similar feature reported in both incidents was that the driver was wearing a pair of tights over his head.”

Inspector Robinson appealed to anyone who witnessed the car on the Ballypitmave Road or Moss Road on Wednesday evening, or anyone who knows anything about either of the incidents, to contact police in Lisburn on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1219 of 23/05/18.