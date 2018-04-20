Exhibition by SERC media students

A media exhibition of work by students from South Eastern Regional Colleges (SERC) level 3 creative media course is being held at Lisburn City Library until May 31.

The exhibition is free to attend and provides an excellent platform to showcase the work created by students throughout the year.

Students from the Lisburn Campus along with SERC media lecturer Connor Clements have organised the exhibition called Emerging Professionals Exhibition.

SERC lecturer Connor Clements said; “The exhibition brings together work from final year media students. They worked extremely hard throughout the year producing high quality pieces of work and this is an excellent opportunity for them to showcase it on a public stage.”

This will be the first time SERC creative media students have exhibited selected works in a public place.

Photography, graphic design TV, film and radio production work will be on display.