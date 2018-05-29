Event to mark anniversary of formation of the Royal Irish Rangers

To mark the 50th anniversary of the formation of the Royal Irish Rangers, a ‘Beating Retreat’ will take place at Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn on Friday, June 1 (8pm).

The free event, which will be performed by the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment, is open to the public and local residents are invited to attend.

“Lisburn has a long and proud military history and I am very much looking forward to hearing the wonderful music of the Band of The Royal Irish Regiment,” said Mayor Tim Morrow.

“The Royal Irish Rangers merged with the Ulster Defence regiment to form the Royal Irish Regiment in 1992 and this is now the last Irish Line Infantry Regiment in existence today.

“I hope that members of the public will join with the council and its invited guests on Friday, June 1 for the Beating Retreat which is sure to be a wonderful event of rousing music and military ceremony,” he added.

Weather permitting, the open air event will take place in Gregg Street car park and public viewing will be on the council building side of the Canal. Pedestrian access will be via Queens Road.

A council spokesperson said there will be no public car parking available on site, other than for those requiring additional assistance.

In the case of bad weather, the event may be moved indoors, where public viewing may be restricted.