Public invited to have say on landfill site proposals

Members of the public are being invited to have their say on a planning proposal for a landfill site for non-hazardous waste at Aughrim Quarry, Flowbog Road, Lisburn.

Being organised by MCL Consulting, the consultation event is due to take place in the Oak Room at Lagan Valley Island on Thursday, June 7 from 6pm - 8pm.

The proposed full planning application is for “a landfill site for non-hazardous waste, including all existing and future landfill cells, associated infrastructure comprising site offices, weighbridge, leachate treatment plant and drainage management systems (retrospective), and proposed revised restoration scheme at Aughrim Landfill, Aughrim Quarry.”

For more information, or to provide feedback on the proposal, contact MCL Consulting on 028 9074 7766, or email ross@mclni.com

Written comments can be sent to Unit 5, Forty Eight North, Duncrue Street, BT3 9BJ.

A spokesperson for MCL said: “Please note that any comments made to MCL Consulting at this stage are not representations to the council.

“Upon submission of the planning application, members of the public shall then be free to make representations to the council about the submitted application.”

The deadline for submissions to MCL Consulting is July 2.