Local man Colin Tinsley is recognised  for his community clean up challenge

Councillor Nathan Anderson, Chairman of the Council’s Environmental Services Committee pictured with Colin Tinsley

He set out a challenge to achieve a regional litter clean-up of 100 miles, by asking individuals to carry out a one mile clean up in their local area.

Speaking about the initiative, Colin Tinsley said: “During lockdown, we saw a huge increase in littering, this challenge encouraged residents to carry out a local litter pick-up, covering a one-mile radius from their home.

“The initiative was well received, with many parents and young children taking part. Individuals lifted rubbish throughout their local area and for their efforts, prizes were issued to thank them. It was great to see so many people take part, a huge thank you to everyone.”

Councillor Nathan Anderson, Chairman of the Council’s Environmental Services Committee said: “This was a fantastic environmental initiative which encouraged residents to tackle littering in their local neighbourhood. Not only did this help develop civic pride, improve environmental behaviour but it also helped keep our local community clean for everyone to enjoy.