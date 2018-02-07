Lisburn Sub Aqua Club members help clean up the coastline

Members of Lisburn Sub Aqua Club (LSAC) carried out a beach clean-up at Ballyhenry Bay near Portaferry on Saturday, February 3.

A crowd of divers from the club, which is based beside Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, gathered 18 bags of rubbish as well as barrels, boxes and other assorted materials.

Rachel Murdoch (left) and Cheryl Jenkins (right) with Mike Mallion of Portaferry RNLI.

LSAC also conducted a treasure hunt dive from the shore to Lee’s Wreck in a chilly Strangford Lough.

All the hungry divers were treated to a delicious barbecue afterwards.

Their efforts on the day raised the tidy sum of £160.53 for Portaferry RNLI.

Anyone interested in finding out more about Lisburn Sub Aqua Club should call 07734 411181.