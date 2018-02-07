Lisburn Sub Aqua Club members help clean up the coastline

Members of Lisburn Sub Aqua Club (LSAC) carried out a beach clean-up at Ballyhenry Bay near Portaferry on Saturday, February 3.
A crowd of divers from the club, which is based beside Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, gathered 18 bags of rubbish as well as barrels, boxes and other assorted materials.
LSAC also conducted a treasure hunt dive from the shore to Lee’s Wreck in a chilly Strangford Lough.
All the hungry divers were treated to a delicious barbecue afterwards.
Their efforts on the day raised the tidy sum of £160.53 for Portaferry RNLI.
Anyone interested in finding out more about Lisburn Sub Aqua Club should call 07734 411181.