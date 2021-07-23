Lisburn street gets a brightly coloured makeover by local resident

Chairman of the Council’s Environmental Services Committee, Councillor Andrew Ewing pictured with John Loughran and some of the children who did the artwork Kacper Graczew, James Abernathy, Felix Jose, Francis Jose, Freya Jose

The 75-year-old has lived in Lisburn for over 50 years and during lockdown, has been working hard to give his local neighbourhood a creative makeover.

This includes spray-painting walls, upcycling wood and planting flowers.

Speaking about the street makeover and praising the work of John Loughran, Councillor Andrew Ewing, Chairman of the Council’s Environmental Services Committee, said: “This is an excellent example of a resident taking up initiative and pride in their local area.

“The street has been transformed by John to give it a colourful boost and it really is impressive.

“I recently visited the area and the improvements look fantastic.

“There is now a real buzz in the street and some of the young children were telling me how much they love coming to the space to hang out.

“I would like to congratulate and thank John for his hard work, community spirit and kindness.

“We hope this inspires others to be creative in their neighbourhood.”

John Loughran, the man behind the street makeover, said: “I’ve lived here for many years and after seeing lots of vandalism, one day, I decided to take up street painting and woodworking.

“It started as a small project but after it was well-received by residents, I got a real buzz and continued to make little improvements.

“The young children living locally have got involved over the past year, and they are so proud of where they live.

“I didn’t realise how popular the street makeover would be, but I am delighted to see the impact it’s had on the local community.

“Thankfully vandalism has not been an issue for a while now.

“The new space has definitely motivated and inspired young children and teenagers to take pride in their local area.

“My next project for the street is a wishing well – so watch this space!”