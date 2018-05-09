Hundreds of local residents have say on recycling issues

Hundreds of local residents have provided valuable feedback and information that will help shape the council’s waste management services.

Nearly 300 people completed a recent online survey, sharing their views about existing waste and recycling services across Lisburn and Castlereagh.

Three winners were chosen at random from the survey participants to receive one of the prizes on offer.

Naomi McLaughlin won a £50 All4One gift card, Eric Patterson won an iPod shuffle and Denise Clement won a Kindle Oasis.

“I would like to thank all the residents who took the time to complete our online survey. Your recycling habits and suggestions about our recycling and waste services are vital to ensure that as we move forward in our waste harmonisation exercise,” said Alderman Tommy Jeffers, Chairman of the council’s Environmental Services Committee.

“Over the next while we will be progressing our plans to implement a waste management programme that is consistent across the whole council area. The survey findings have now given the council important feedback on the current recycling arrangements and how they would like to see these develop, all of which will assist the council with its waste harmonisation plans.”

The council says it is committed to keeping residents updated on all changes to recycling and waste management programmes as they progress.