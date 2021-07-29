Hillsborough Forest improvements are a royal success

Councillor Sharon Skillen, Leisure and Community Development Committee Chair; Sienna Skillen; Mayor of LCCC, Alderman Stephen Martin; Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots MLA; Alderman Amanda Grehan, Chair of the council’s Development Committee and Saichon Scott.

The Council has invested over £1m in this project to date, with welcome contributions of around £1m from Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and £28k from Department for Communities.

Minster Poots said: “As a local man myself I’ve had the opportunity to avail of the enhanced facilities here at Hillsborough Forest, and I’m extremely delighted with the improvements. The development of effective partnership arrangements with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has been critical to providing this range of facilities for people to enjoy and I warmly congratulate the Council on their endeavours in providing better services and facilities for users of Hillsborough Forest Park.

“The ongoing Forest Park Enhancement Scheme fits very well with my Department’s Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation Framework priorities in that it addresses important issues such as isolation, loneliness, access and health and well-being. Our Forests currently attract almost 9 million visits each year and delivers outcomes for rural dwellers by enhancing and creating spaces that will encourage people to adopt to a more healthy and active lifestyle.”

Alderman Amanda Grehan, Chair of the council’s Development Committee, said: “It’s beautiful to see the new viewing platforms that have been created around the lake. The upgraded pathways and two new bridges make walking around the forest even more enjoyable and the new car parks with increased parking capacity have been a much needed addition. A new picnic area has also been created, along with an adventurous new play park for children - both of which have been a huge success with families visiting the forest.

“Work has also begun on phase two of the project with the creation of a unique digital sculpture trail. Ten sculptures will be completed by March 2022, each with a specific theme reflecting the rich history, heritage and culture of Hillsborough village.”