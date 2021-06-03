Council set to approve over 500 new homes near Lisburn despite residents’ objections

Glenavy Road Lisburn (Image: Google)

The application, from MS Drayne Ltd, would see 507 residential units comprising a mix of detached houses, semi detached houses, townhouses and apartments built on the Drayne Farm site on the Glenavy Road.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council planners have now recommended the plans for approval, three years after they were submitted.

DfI Roads, Northern Ireland Water and the River Agency were all consulted on the proposal and none of them have any objections to the plans, however the Housing Executive said it required ‘20% of the project to be affordable housing’.

Meanwhile, a new access road and roundabout on the Glenavy Road will be carried out if the proposal is approved, while an associated realignment, new bus lay-bys and new mini-roundabouts will also feature to help the area cope with increased traffic.

Other amenities such as open spaces and landscaping are also pencilled in as part of the major application.

In total, 137 objections have been submitted to the council with issues including traffic congestion, pollution and over-development cited.

One objector said: “We strongly feel that the already congested traffic and sewer systems would almost certainly fail and cause even greater havoc than what we have witnesses in the last few years with other developments in the areas.”

Another added: “I am writing to express my disgust at the building of 500 more houses on Draynes fields by MS Drayne.

“The roads cannot cope with the cars on the road as it is never mind another huge development adding to our woes.

“At rush hour the Prince William road is a nightmare backed up the entire length of it, I dread to think what 1,000 extra cars will bring with it. At our local shops we haven’t got room for 20 cars as it is, this development will see more congestion for locals.

“The Brokerstown Road is a death trap and needs upgrading from top to bottom.”