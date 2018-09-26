Enjoy afternoon tea with Mayor

The Mayor, Councillor Uel Mackin is inviting senior citizens from across the Lisburn Castlereagh area to afternoon tea with him at Lagan Valley Island.

There will be seven events between October 3 and November 21 and they have been designed around district electoral areas within Lisburn Castlereagh so that older residents can come along and meet friends who live nearby.

The afternoon tea events will take place between 2pm and 4pm and those attending will have the opportunity to visit the Council Chamber and the Mayor’s Parlour. Helpful tips on crime prevention and personal safety will be given.

“I am looking forward to meeting our older residents from across the Lisburn Castlereagh area and having a chat with them over afternoon team,” said the Mayor. “These events are free to attend and we hope that our residents will take a little break and come along and join me at the Council’s Civic Headquarters in Lisburn.

“I believe it is very important as a council we engage with our older residents. These events are free to attend, however should anyone wish to make a donation to my Mayoral Charity, Cancer Fund for Children it would be greatly appreciated.”

To book a place at the afternoon tea for your area contact the Mayor’s Secretary on 028 9250 9331 or email mayors.secretary@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk.