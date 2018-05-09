Enjoy a stroll in the park in memory of Judith Gillanders

People are being invited to take ’A Stroll in the Park’ in memory of Hillsborough woman Judith Gillanders, whose life was cruelly cut short by cancer.

The gentle 1.5-mile walk in Hillsborough Forest Park on Saturday, May 26 will start from the War Memorial, Hillsborough at 1pm.

The family of Judith Gillanders (nee Boreland), who passed away in May 2014, have organised the sponsored walk to honour her memory and to raise funds for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

The money raised will be used to support local cancer research as Judith had requested.

Originally from Hillsborough, Judith spent time in the USA and in England following her marriage in 2006 before her husband’s work brought them back to Northern Ireland in 2014.

In February that year, Judith became ill with a very aggressive form of cancer and died on May 28, leaving her husband Ross and two young children, George (5) and Ciara (3).

Judith’s mother, Elizabeth Boreland said: “Wherever Judith lived one of her great loves was to get involved with and support local charities.

“While living in Long Island she cut her hair short and had it donated to ‘Love Locks’ - an organisation which makes wigs for people undergoing chemotherapy treatment. And when the family moved to Vermont, Judith, who was fluent in Spanish and Portuguese, volunteered as a translator for a charity that provided free healthcare for Latino migrant workers and supported disadvantaged youngsters. Judith was always keen to help out however she could.”

Barbara Long, Community Fundraising Officer, Cancer Focus NI, commented: “We are delighted to be the beneficiary of this thoughtful event in memory of Judith. We are really looking forward to seeing family, friends, colleagues and neighbours all coming together to remember Judith and all that she accomplished. We really would urge any other members of the local community to come along and support the Boreland family with their fundraising.”

For more information contact Barbara on 028 9068 0746 or email barbaralong@cancerfocusni.org

To make a donation to the fund created in Judith’s memory log on to https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/judithgillanders18