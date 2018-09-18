Enjoy a cuppa for charity at Rosewood

Inspire Rosewood Court in Lisburn is hosting a charity coffee morning on September 29 to raise funds for PIPS Charity (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm) and the organisers are hoping the local community will support the event.

Inspire Disability Services and Rosewood Court are very proud to support the excellent work carried out by PIPS and are delighted too, that Deputy Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Amanda Grehan, will be joining the group on the morning.

The Lisburn-based supported living scheme Rosewood Court is part of the Inspire Disability Services, which supports adults with learning disabilities across Northern Ireland.

Every year the charity undertakes fundraising for an external charity, with staff and service users alike getting involved to raise as much money as possible.

Last year, Rosewood Court raised an impressive £390.93 for The Alzheimer’s Society. For 2018, staff and service users have chosen PIPS Charity in Belfast as the beneficiary.

The announcement of the fundraiser comes shortly after World Suicide Prevention Day and Rosewood Court’s tenants and staff are busy making the final preparations for a fun and positive morning.

Everyone is welcome to come along and in return for a suggested donation to PIPS, you can enjoy a cuppa and a sweet treat.

For more information, contact Rosewood Court by calling 028 9262 7782 or email h.mcgarrigle@inspirewellbeing.org