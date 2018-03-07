WATCH: School’s amazing time-lapse video highlights 18 months of progress

Dedicated staff at Wallace High in Lisburn have produced an incredible time-lapse video that shows how the school’s £3.2m enhancement project progressed over the past 18 months.

The video - ‘Time-lapse: A year and a half in a minute and a half’ - uses thousands of images to show the day-to-day progress of the building project, which is bringing dramatic changes to the school’s landscape.

“At the core of the development is a striking new block which will house Art, Moving Image Arts and Home Economics; the existing building will also see expansion,” a report on the school’s website says.

“Still in progress, the school’s Technology Department will gain considerable additional accommodation and the PE Department will enjoy a significant enhancement of its facilities with the construction of a Fitness Suite which should be unequalled in Northern Ireland.”

As the builders moved on to the Clonevin Park site in September 2016, Mr Cleland, Mr Napier and Mr Finney decided to build a system that would document the journey through time-lapse.

With the help of Mr Murphy in the Technology department and Head of Maintenance Mr McCutcheon, a Raspberry Pi computer and camera module were mounted on the roof of the existing building to capture the action.

With more than 20,000 images having been captured, Mr Cleland undertook the painstaking task of editing down 74 weeks worth of footage into a 95 second video.

“We are indebted to the Department of Education for this major investment in our school and we are confident our reputation as a centre of excellence and an innovative, progressive school can only be enhanced by these outstanding new facilities. We look forward to both an official opening ceremony and to welcoming former pupils to the site,” the report added.

• Read more on the school’s website - www.wallacehigh.org