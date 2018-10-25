Tributes pour in after sudden death of popular NI teacher

Staff, pupils and former pupils have paid tribute to a popular Northern Ireland school teacher who died suddenly this week.

Caroline Flynn, (50), a teacher at Laurelhill Community College, Lisburn, passed away suddenly in her home in Belfast on Tuesday.

Ms. Flynn's family is from Ballymena and she will be laid to rest in the local cemetery tomorrow [Friday].

"It is with sadness we have to announce the death of one of our serving members of staff, Ms Caroline Flynn," wrote Laurelhill Community College on social media.

"Ms Flynn was a valued member of staff for over 25 years. We are deeply saddened by her passing."

One of Ms. Flynn's former pupils paid tribute to her by describing her as a "talented teacher".

"Thinking of Ms Flynn’s family and friends, work colleagues and pupils she has taught at this very sad time," she said.

"Totally shocked when I heard the news yesterday. Such a talented teacher who was so enthusiastic about her subject and the children she taught. I had the pleasure of learning Spanish from her between 98-03. Some of the best memories from school are from her class."

Another former pupil said Ms. Flynn had been her "mentor".

"So sad to hear this - She joined the first year that I started at Laurelhill as a 1st year pupil and was my form teacher. She was an excellent teacher and mentor."

Ms. Flynn's funeral service will take place in Henry’s Funeral Parlour, 100 Broughshane Street, Ballymena, BT43 6EE on Friday 26th inst. at 1pm; interment afterwards Ballymena cemetery.