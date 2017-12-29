Trainees cook up a festive feast

Training for Success Catering Trainees from South Eastern Regional College in Lisburn prepared Christmas dinner for a number of local senior citizens at a special event in Lisburn Cathedral on December 14.

Under supervision of tutor Rosie McMullan, the trainees cooked up a delicious feast for the hungry diners.

One satisfied diner, Margaret Quigley commented: “We just wanted to say a huge thank you to SERC and its students for cooking and serving our senior citizens Christmas lunch. There was praise from everyone who attended for the students. They worked together very well and with good humour.”