Students celebrated at Speech Day

Pupils at Friends School Lisburn were praised for their hard work and determination at the recent Speech Day.

The Guest of Honour was Neil Gibson, media commentator and Chief Economist for all Ireland at Ernst and Young.

Friends' subject prize winners at A Level.'Rachel Murphy (Technology & Design), David Cleland (Geography), Rory McNeight (English Literature and Moving Image Arts) and Sarah Ferris (Physical Education). Not pictured: Josef McCallion (Economics).

Mr Gibson gave an inspirational and highly enjoyable speech, recalling his own school days and encouraged pupils to explore what they were good at and what they enjoyed. He left the students with the challenge of using their talents and abilities to make the world a better place.

Stephen Moore, Principal, welcomed new members of staff and thanked those who had moved on, including Lorraine Burch, the Leavers’ Year Teacher, who had retired from the HE department in June. He added his thanks to the current staff at Friends’: “I want to acknowledge the excellent work done by their teachers, particularly at a time when conditions are challenging. The staff at Friends’ go beyond what they are required to do, ensuring that our pupils are put first, and we are all indebted to them.”

The Principal went on to highlight the School’s performance in examinations: “141 pupils sat AS level exams this year – it is perhaps not surprising that there were so many, considering that this cohort achieved our best ever GCSE results in 2017. 41 of these pupils achieved three or more As, and of these, 14 pupils scored 4 As: Rachel Acheson, Kathryn Allen, Katie Bowden, Abby Davidson, Matthew Diamond, Zoe Dickey, Joshua Lindsay, Cameron Loan, Taylor Lunney, Dylan Morrison, Luke Scholfield, Emma Stephenson, Conor Taylor and Louise Treacy. And overall, grades were very pleasing, with 42% of entries at A, 70% at A-B and 86% at A-C.”

The Principal finished by saying that the occasion marked a pivotal moment for the leavers, and one that was ripe with possibilities and opportunities.

Friends' subject prize winners at A Level. Andrew Edgar (Travel & Tourism), Mark Johnston (Government & Politics and History), Charlotte Moore (Religious Studies), Rory McKee (German), Callum Rogan (Spanish). Not pictured: Emily McClearn (Health & Social Care and Nutrition & Food Science).

Following the ceremony, pupils, parents and guests gathered in the Dining Hall for afternoon tea.

Friends' A level students Matthew McKinnon and Jonathan Edwards received the Greer Cup and Georgia Edmonds was awarded the Manly Haughton Cup for top performance in their A Level examinations.

Andrew Edgar and Lucy Fitzpatrick received the Sinton and Dunwoody Prizes in recognition of their services to Friends' School.