SERC students have been building bridges

Construction students from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) Nicholas Blaine, Dillon Stanley, Lewis Price and Megan Freedman, who study at the Lisburn Campus, have won the annual College Spaghetti Bridge Challenge.

Level 3 Diploma in Construction incorporating Architectural Design, Renewable Technologies, Building Surveying and Services students from across the Campus took part in the end of term ‘Build a Bridge’ competition where they had the opportunity to pit their wits against fellow College students in a good-natured competition.

Tasked with building a suspension bridge out of spaghetti sticks and jelly babies’ students called upon the theoretical knowledge gained during their time at SERC and implemented it into the design and construction process of the bridge.

The winning bridge was based on design concept, construction and ability to bare weight and was judged by construction tutor Kim McCoy-Johnston. Each member of the winning team was presented with an Amazon voucher.