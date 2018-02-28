Schools battle it out at council sports event

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council was delighted to welcome over 200 energetic Primary 7 pupils from schools across the Council area, to compete at the Sports Hall Athletics competition, held at Lough Moss Leisure Centre, Carryduff and Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, Lisburn.

Organised by the Council’s Sports Development Unit, the two day event consisted of a series of different relays and field disciplines.

On the first day, boys and girls jumped into action at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, with Moira Primary School coming out on top as overall school winners. The competition continued at Lough Moss Leisure Centre the following day with St Joseph’s Primary School, Carryduff, taking the winning spot.

Chairman of the Council’s Leisure and Community Development Committee, Alderman James Tinsley said: “This was a fantastic event to be involved in and I was particularly impressed with the level of enthusiasm, talent and competitiveness of the children involved.”