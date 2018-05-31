Pupils invited to IT summer camp

Lisburn’s IT engineers of the future have the chance to develop their skills by taking part in an innovative IT summer camp organised by one of Northern Ireland’s leading IT businesses, Novosco, in partnership with Ulster University.

Novosco Cloud Camp – an educational initiative by managed cloud provider Novosco - will run at the university’s Jordanstown Campus between July 30 and August 3, and it is bigger and better than ever before.

Free of charge and open to students between the ages of 16 and 17 at schools and colleges across Northern Ireland, it will provide hands-on IT infrastructure experience, as well as a fun learning environment.

Part of the camp will take place in Ulster University’s smart environment labs, which include some of the latest smart technologies, as well as a state-of-the-art robot called Sandy.

Professional IT engineers and Ulster University lecturers will facilitate the camp, which will also involve a tour of Novosco’s Catalyst Inc headquarters to allow students to see a world-class managed cloud company in action.

In addition to free registration, all participants will be provided with a free Raspberry Pi computer to keep, as well as a lunch voucher each day. There will also be complementary transport provided from Belfast city centre to the university.

The camp will help students develop their skills in areas including hardware and operating systems, creating a virtual server, machine learning / artificial intelligence, machine vision and sensor technologies, cloud technologies and consider the ‘Internet of Things’.

Novosco Managing Director, Patrick McAliskey, said: “Novosco Cloud Camp has grown and got better each year that it has taken place and we are delighted to expand the camp again this year in conjunction with Ulster University, with 40 places available. We were overwhelmed with the interest in last year’s Novosco Cloud Camp, and we anticipate even stronger interest this year. We are delighted to be working with Ulster University to help deliver the camp, which we see as an invaluable initiative for skills development in Northern Ireland.”