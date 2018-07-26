M&S staff bring garden to life at Brookfield

A team of volunteers from Marks and Spencer recently rolled up their sleeves and got to work making improvements to the garden at Brookfield Special School.

The M&S team built a pathway to help with wheelchair access, alongside painting and maintenance in the playground and garden areas.

Lisa Chapman, Simon Layton, Barbara Spence, JP McShane and Stephen Hilland

JP McShane, Store Manager of M&S Lisburn: “We were really excited to be coming together as a team to support Brookfield Special School. Volunteering makes a profound difference to communities, and we believe that lots of small actions from lots of people creates a lasting impact to initiatives that do so much good in the Lisburn area.”

Barbara Spence, Principal of Brookfield Special School said: “The M&S staff have been absolutely fabulous in building a 100ft path from the carpark to the football pitch which now allows access for parents and wheelchair users. Flowerbeds have come to life again and our outdoor furniture has had a new lease of life with a fresh lick of paint. We just could not have achieved this without the help of all the volunteers.”

M&S colleagues Ryan Collins and former Brookfield Special School pupil Scott Wilkinson