M&S staff bring garden to life at Brookfield

A team of volunteers from Marks and Spencer recently rolled up their sleeves and got to work making improvements to the garden at Brookfield Special School.
The M&S team built a pathway to help with wheelchair access, alongside painting and maintenance in the playground and garden areas.
JP McShane, Store Manager of M&S Lisburn: “We were really excited to be coming together as a team to support Brookfield Special School. Volunteering makes a profound difference to communities, and we believe that lots of small actions from lots of people creates a lasting impact to initiatives that do so much good in the Lisburn area.”
Barbara Spence, Principal of Brookfield Special School said: “The M&S staff have been absolutely fabulous in building a 100ft path from the carpark to the football pitch which now allows access for parents and wheelchair users. Flowerbeds have come to life again and our outdoor furniture has had a new lease of life with a fresh lick of paint. We just could not have achieved this without the help of all the volunteers.”