Lisburn firm opens its doors to joinery students

Southern Regional College Level 2 Joinery students recently visited the Lisburn headquarters of fit-out firm 3 Interiors and Timbermark.

They were met by 3 Interiors Managing Director, Philip Moorhead, who gave the students a tour of the factory premises, and showcased some of the projects that they are working on for various international clients.

The students were shown the variety of machinery housed within the impressive factory unit, with two state-of-the-art CNC machines edge banders and a fully computerised panel saw the particular highlights for the visiting group. The group, led by tutors Gareth Mone and Darren Little, also viewed the installation of a brand-new vertical panel saw with vacuum lifts in the factory.

3 Interiors was formed in 2010 and have worked on fantastic projects and hotels, including the refurbishment of Royal Suite at The Goring Hotel, where Kate Middleton stayed the night before the Royal Wedding. Their continued success in London has led to rapid growth in the high end fit out industry in London and beyond including Monaco and Russia.

The purpose of the trip was to strengthen links between SRC and 3 Interiors, which includes former students who currently work for the company, and to look forward to future placement opportunities for existing students.