Laurelhill pupils play the field in NI team

Two students from Laurelhill Community College got sporty and put their Easter holidays to good use.

Jake Ross and Adam Wright both played for the Northern Ireland U19 MLD team over the Easter Holidays in the Home Nations Cup.

They defeated the Republic of Ireland 1-0, drew with Scotland 2-2 and lost to Wales 0-2.

Head of PE Mr Watson was delighted with both Jake and Adam’s sporting success.

“This was a fantastic achievement for the boys as they are both only 16 years old and playing in an U19 team,” he said. “Both boys played and upheld themselves in a very professional manner.”

Laurelhill Community College congratulates both boys on their fantastic achievement of representing the country on the International stage.