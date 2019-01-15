Grace Robinson from St Joseph's enjoys some lino printing in the art dept at the St Patrick's Academy open day

IN PICTURES: St Patrick’s Academy opens its doors to new pupils

St Patrick’s Academy recently welcomed prospective pupils to the school.

Primary school pupils were able to talk to St Patrick’s students and see everything the school had to offer.

Owen McAllister from Harmony Hill in the Technology dept at the St Patrick's Academy open day
Owen McAllister from Harmony Hill in the Technology dept at the St Patrick's Academy open day
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Matthew McVeigh, Ballymacrickett P.S in the Science dept at the St Patrick's Academy open day
Matthew McVeigh, Ballymacrickett P.S in the Science dept at the St Patrick's Academy open day
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Lewis Hook demonstrates a maths game on the interacative whiteboard at the St Patrick's Academy open day
Lewis Hook demonstrates a maths game on the interacative whiteboard at the St Patrick's Academy open day
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Rhianna shows off some Science with Laney Hanna from Ballinderry P.S at the St Patrick's Academy open day
Rhianna shows off some Science with Laney Hanna from Ballinderry P.S at the St Patrick's Academy open day
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3