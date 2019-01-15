IN PICTURES: St Patrick’s Academy opens its doors to new pupils
St Patrick’s Academy recently welcomed prospective pupils to the school.
Primary school pupils were able to talk to St Patrick’s students and see everything the school had to offer.
Owen McAllister from Harmony Hill in the Technology dept at the St Patrick's Academy open day
Other 3rd Party
Matthew McVeigh, Ballymacrickett P.S in the Science dept at the St Patrick's Academy open day
Other 3rd Party
Lewis Hook demonstrates a maths game on the interacative whiteboard at the St Patrick's Academy open day
Other 3rd Party
Rhianna shows off some Science with Laney Hanna from Ballinderry P.S at the St Patrick's Academy open day
Other 3rd Party
View more