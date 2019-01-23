IN PICTURES: Laurelhill Community College opens its doors for prospective students
The recent Laurelhihll Community College Open Night the school was inundated with P6 and P7 pupils from local primary schools eager to explore the facilities and interact with the range of activities on offer.
There was much to see making it a very busy evening for everyone.
Year 9 students in Home Economics were delighted to share their tasty treats with so many visitors at the Laurelhill Community College open night.