At Laurelhill Community College's open night it was selfie time in the Drama Department with some of the Ronnettes from recent production, 'Little Shop of Horrors'.

IN PICTURES: Laurelhill Community College opens its doors for prospective students

The recent Laurelhihll Community College Open Night the school was inundated with P6 and P7 pupils from local primary schools eager to explore the facilities and interact with the range of activities on offer.

There was much to see making it a very busy evening for everyone.

Year 9 students in Home Economics were delighted to share their tasty treats with so many visitors at the Laurelhill Community College open night.
Charlie Stinton and Bailie Shaw demonstrating Science experiments to eager P6 and P7 students at the Laurelhill Community College open night.
At Laurlhiill Community College open night Year 12 student Issac O'Brien explaining how he made the Audrey II prop for the recent production 'Little Shop of Horrors'and his GCSE Art.
Discovering that Maths is fun at Laurelhill Community College open night.
