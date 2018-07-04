Fort Hill Integrated PS students go green

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council was pleased to have the opportunity to support the recent Green Project at Fort Hill Integrated Primary School, which saw a new polytunnel built within the school grounds; and this green project was initiated by Tesco, Lisburn.

Tesco Community Champion Ann Broome wrote to local schools asking if they had any project which needed urgent assistance.

Fort Hill Integrated Primary School’s polytunnel had suffered substantial damage and was in great need of repair, so Tesco’s raised the funds to replace it through a fundraising bag pack and J.P Corry, donated materials.

The completed project is a true example of partnership working between a local school, local businesses and the Council.

Principal Mr Clive Anderson said: “By encouraging our pupils to garden and experience the wonders of growth, from a young age, we are teaching them a lot about the world around us. We are indebted to Tesco, the Council and to J.P. Corry’s for their support.”