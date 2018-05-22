Children’s author inspires local pupils

Award-winning children’s author, Emma Carroll, recently visited Lisburn City Library, much to the delight of local school children.

Children from Brownlee Primary School, Friends Preparatory Department, Ballymacward Primary School and Central Primary School came along to meet Emma who spoke about her books and, in particular, her novel Letters from the Lighthouse.

Libraries NI Senior Children’s Services Manager Valerie Christie said: “This is a unique event and Libraries NI is delighted to bring an author of Emma’s quality to Lisburn City Library.

“The aim of this day is to bring books to life for children; to encourage them to read and to love stories. Reading is essential for every child to have the best possible start in life and today’s event will help to inspire children to keep reading in to the future.”

Mary-Ellen Leighton, Lisburn City Branch Library Manager added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the local children and community in Lisburn. Emma’s visit has really encouraged these children to take an interest in writing and to read more books.”